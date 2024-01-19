Presidential Office’s Demand that PPP Chief Resign Rebuffed

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office reportedly demanded that Han Dong-hoon, the interim chief of the ruling People Power Party(PPP), resign.A senior official of the ruling bloc told KBS that presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-sup reportedly met with the interim chair on Sunday to deliver President Yoon Suk Yeol’s demand that he step down.The official cited the top office’s dissatisfaction with Han’s handling of controversies surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee and his failure to stop emergency steering committee member Kim Gyeong-ryul from commenting on allegations that the first lady received a luxury bag as a gift in 2022.Some PPP lawmakers close to President Yoon speculated that his office sought the resignation over a controversy concerning Han’s public support for the committee member's bid to run for a Mapo District parliamentary seat in the upcoming elections in apparent disregard for the party’s nomination process.However, the official quoted said that the nomination issue was not the reason behind the top office's move.The PPP chair reportedly dismissed the demand, saying that he has decided to pursue the best path for the people and he will do his job.