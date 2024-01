Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that the resignation of ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon is not a matter for it to be involved in.An official at the top office made the remarks on Sunday regarding media reports that the chief of the party’s interim steering committee was asked to step down.As for a recent report that President Yoon Suk Yeol has withdrawn his anticipation and support for Han, the official said that the president has strong principles on fair, transparent and systematic nominations for candidates in the upcoming parliamentary elections.Last Wednesday, Han announced that PPP emergency committee member Kim Gyeong-ryul will run for a seat in Mapo District in the April general elections, sparking criticism that the party’s election nomination process was ignored.A local news outlet reported that day that Yoon has ceased to back Han’s leadership over the controversy.