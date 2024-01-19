DP to Move to Denounce Top Office over Lawmaker’s Forcible Removal

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has decided to seek a resolution along with minor opposition parties condemning the presidential office over the forcible removal of an opposition lawmaker by the Presidential Security Service(PSS) at an event last week.DP deputy floor leader Park Ju-min told reporters on Sunday that a video of the incident shows PSS agents gagging and frog-marching Rep. Kang Sung-hee of the minor progressive Jinbo Party after the president had moved far away from him following their handshake.Park quipped that the security service appears to have decided Kang's mouth was a threat to the president.DP lawmaker Yoon Joon-byeong, who witnessed the incident, said that Kang initially asked Yoon quietly to change the principle of state affairs and spoke a little louder as the president walked away, with agents then covering Jinbo lawmaker's mouth and forcibly carrying him out.DP floor spokesperson Yoon Young-deok rhetorically asked if the top office would consider all criticism of the president as a threat to the president.The main opposition plans to hold a steering committee meeting on Wednesday and pass a joint resolution condemning the top office along with other parties.