Photo : YONHAP News

Exports decreased in the first 20 days of January due to fewer working days.According to preliminary data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the country’s outbound shipments marked 33-point-33 billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, down one percent on-year.Average daily exports, however, increased two-point-two percent with the number of working days decreasing by half a day to 15 and a half.Exports of semiconductors jumped 19-point-seven percent while shipments of automobiles and ships also rose two-point-six percent and some 90 percent, respectively.Exports to China edged up zero-point-one percent, marking the first rise during the 20-day period since May 2022.Imports dropped 18-point-two percent on-year to around 35-point-nine billion dollars during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of two-point-61 billion dollars.