PPP Interim Chief Cites Term’s End Date in Rejecting Resignation Calls

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon noted that his term is set to end after April’s general elections as he dismissed calls from within the party.Speaking to reporters on Monday, Han said he will prioritize public interests over those of himself and the party in a bid to prevent further suffering by the people from the main opposition Democratic Party's "abnormal" politics.The chief declined to comment on criticism that the presidential office's demand for his resignation is an excessive interference in party affairs, saying simply he has rejected the call.Asked about a loss of trust between the party and the government, he added that conducting politics for the people would require both to each carry out their respective duties.As for the possibility that the discord stems from the controversy surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged acceptance of a high-end luxury bag as a gift in September 2022, Han said he has maintained the position that the matter should be considered from the public's perspective.Han's comments follow media reports on Sunday that Presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-sup had delivered the resignation demand to the interim leader, to which the interim chief initially issued a notice to the media saying he will continue with his duties.