Ruling Party Divided over First Lady's Luxury Bag Allegations

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) is seemingly in the midst of internal strife over how to deal with allegations that First Lady Kim Keon-hee received a luxury bag as a gift in 2022.PPP lawmaker Lee Yong, who is considered supportive of President Yoon Suk Yeol, said on Sunday that the first lady should not apologize on the matter in a chatroom for PPP lawmakers.Lee also posted a link to a report that Yoon has withdrawn his support for PPP chair Han Dong-hoon over disappointment that the party chief publicly supported an emergency steering committee member’s bid to run for a seat in Mapo District in the upcoming general elections.PPP spokesperson Kim Min-soo dismissed the report as “groundless” in a meeting with reporters on Sunday, stressing that the party and the government are operating cooperatively devoid of confrontation or conflict.PPP lawmaker Ahn Cheol-soo, however, wrote on his social media account on Sunday that the incident arose as a trap for political maneuvering, but the ruling bloc must win back public support by sincerely expressing its position on the matter.Ahn also called for the swift establishment of an office to handle the first lady’s affairs and the appointment of an independent inspector general.