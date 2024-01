Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will be absent from the fifth session of his new year public debate on Monday.According to the top office, the decision was abruptly made some 40 minutes before the debate on regulatory reform was set to begin at 10 a.m.Bang Ki-sun, minister of government policy coordination, will replace the president, with live coverage of the debate also canceled.An official at the top office said the decision was made as it was deemed inadvisable for the president to appear at a large gathering of people while experiencing the symptoms of a common cold.This comes amid speculation that Yoon's sudden absence correlates to the controversy over ruling People Power Party interim leader Han Dong-hoon's rejection of the presidential office's demand that he step down.