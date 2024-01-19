Opposition Parties to Demand Yoon Apologize, Sack PSS Chief for Forced Removal

Photo : YONHAP News

A bloc of four opposition parties will demand that President Yoon Suk Yeol apologize for the forcible removal of an opposition lawmaker from an event last week and sack the Presidential Security Service(PSS) chief.Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) floor spokesperson Choi Hye-young said on Monday that the decision was reached during an emergency meeting of the leadership from the DP, the minor Justice Party, the Basic Income Party and the Jinbo Party.The parties are also set to submit a request on Monday afternoon to convene a session of the parliamentary steering committee to reveal the truth behind the incident.Last Thursday, PSS agents lifted over their shoulders Rep. Kang Sung-hee of the minor progressive Jinbo Party by his arms and legs and carried him out of an event at North Jeolla Province while covering his mouth after the lawmaker held onto Yoon's hand during a handshake and confronted the president demanding a change to the principle of state affairs.