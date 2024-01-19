Menu Content

Gov't Revises Admin. Interpretation of 52-Hour Workweek System

Written: 2024-01-22 13:43:33Updated: 2024-01-22 14:09:59

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has revised an administrative interpretation of violations of the 52-hour workweek system in accordance with the Supreme Court's recent ruling that counted the hours on a weekly basis, rather than a daily basis.

The labor ministry said on Monday that the revision also comes after collecting opinions from labor, management, as well as various experts.

Under the previous interpretation, working hours were counted by an eight-hour-per-day system, with exceeding hours considered as overtime, even if total weekly hours did not exceed 52 hours. It was a violation if weekly overtime surpassed 12 hours.

Following the revision, hours exceeding 40 hours a week will be counted as overtime, with a violation occurring when overtime exceeds 12 hours.

As the labor community had raised concerns over workers' health with the ruling possibly extending daily work hours to a maximum 21-point-five hours, the ministry pledged to enforce the revision after reaching a consensus within the tripartite dialogue with labor and management.
