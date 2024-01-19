DP to Weigh Legal Options over Top Office Demanding PPP Chief Resign

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) said it will review legal options after accusing the presidential office of interfering in the ruling party’s affairs over its demand that People Power Party(PPP) interim leader Han Dong-hoon resign.Speaking to reporters following a Supreme Council meeting on Monday, DP chief spokesperson Kwon Chil-seung said Han has confirmed such an order was made by the top office in noting that it was met with a rejection.The chief spokesperson said the DP views such a request as a violation of political neutrality, adding the opposition will conduct a legal review to determine the legal avenues.The spokesperson said the president's intervention in party affairs is also a serious violation of the law that could be subject to criminal punishment.He asserted that there is a clear conflict of interest behind the intervention stemming from a likely attempt to protect First Lady Kim Keon-hee, who faces allegations of accepting a high-end luxury bag as a gift in 2022.