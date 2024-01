Photo : YONHAP News

The cold snap that has gripped the nation will likely persist throughout this week.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, high atmospheric pressure over western Mongolia and the Bering Sea is blocking the passage of air from west to east, with low atmospheric pressure over South Korea’s northeast.Cold air from the north is traveling toward the Korean Peninsula through the two high pressure systems.Closer to land, a continental anticyclone over northern China is gaining strength, causing cold northwesterly winds to encroach upon the peninsula.The cold snap is forecast to last through Wednesday, while temperatures will remain below the yearly average until Friday.On Tuesday, when the cold snap is likely to peak, morning lows are expected to drop to between minus 18 and minus four degrees Celsius, with daytime highs rising to minus nine to one degree.