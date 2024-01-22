PPP Chief Downplays Pres. Office Demand to Resign over Leadership

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Reports are surfacing about possible discord between the top office and the chief of the ruling People Power Party(PPP). The reports come amid apparent internal strife over how to deal with allegations that First Lady Kim Keon-hee received a luxury bag as a gift in 2022 and the PPP chief’s confirmation that he rejected the presidential office’s demand that he resign.Max Lee reports.Report: With the April general elections just months away, reports of friction between the top office and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) chair Han Dong-hoon have surfaced.Despite initial denials that the presidential office demanded that Han resign from his post as the interim chief of the ruling party’s emergency leadership committee on Sunday, he later confirmed that the order was given but rejected.Speaking to reporters, Han said on Monday that his understanding is that his term will continue until after the general election, adding that he will carry out his duties with prioritization on the people.Despite being known as one of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s closest confidantes, the sudden rift comes as the PPP is seemingly in the midst of an internal strife over how to deal with allegations that First Lady Kim Keon-hee received a luxury bag as a gift in 2022.PPP lawmaker Lee Yong, a close supporter of President Yoon, said on Sunday that the first lady should not apologize for the matter in a chatroom for ruling party lawmakers.However, some members of the PPP have called for an apology from the first lady, fearing that the allegations could serve as a contributing factor to an election defeat as the party seeks to regain the majority from the main opposition Democratic Party.The top office seemed to have taken a step back from the dispute later on Sunday, saying that the chairman’s future is not a matter for the presidential office to be involved in, but appeared to reignite on Monday with Yoon skipping a government-public debate in the morning at the last minute.Despite leading the four previous sessions, the top office sent a notice of Yoon’s absence to reporters 30 minutes before the start of the forum, later explaining that he was presenting cold symptoms.Max Lee, KBS World Radio News.