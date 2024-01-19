Mandatory Sunday Closures for Large Retail Chains Set to End

Photo : YONHAP News

Large supermarket chains such as Emart and Homeplus will no longer be required to close two Sundays a month.The government announced the change on Monday after a public debate, eliminating the requirement for every second and fourth Sunday intended to stimulate consumption at traditional markets and small shops in addition to guaranteeing the health of workers and their right to rest.The government also decided to lift the closure mandate for public holidays and allow online delivery during restricted hours from midnight to 10 a.m., which prevented the delivery of online orders when the stores were closed.In addition, the Mobile Device Distribution Improvement Act will also be abolished, doing away with the regulation limiting the amount of subsidies on the purchase of smartphones.The law’s intended purpose of preventing mobile carriers from giving out excessive rebates and discounts on phone prices to attract customers has been deemed immaterial by the government in light of rising smartphone prices in a bid to stimulate competition and to offer incentives for consumers to cut down on telecommunication costs.