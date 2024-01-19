Russia Blames Western Military Aid for Continued War in Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

Russia has blamed the West for its continued war in Ukraine as it claimed that weapons assistance for Kyiv is prolonging the war.Moscow’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, made the argument on Monday at a UN Security Council(UNSC) session at the UN headquarters in New York that convened at the request of Russia to discuss global peace and security threats related to the situation in Ukraine.Lavrov, who traveled to New York to address the Council, claimed that arms support by Western countries is hindering peace negotiations and those nations are using Ukraine to fight and weaken Russia without sacrificing the lives of their own soldiers.Before the meeting, diplomats from dozens of countries held a press conference and issued a joint statement criticizing the position as "hypocrisy."In the statement, the ambassadors of 46 countries and the European Union said Monday’s UNSC meeting is an attempt by Russia to divert attention from its aggression against Ukraine, calling on Moscow to stop the war and withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.Regarding Russia's use of North Korean ballistic missiles, the diplomats urged both Pyongyang and Moscow to comply with Security Council resolutions banning arms trade with the North.