Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has reportedly tapped a former chief of the Seoul High Prosecutors’ Office to become the new justice minister.An official at the presidential office said on Monday that Yoon nominated Park Sung-jae for justice minister, with a formal announcement forthcoming as early as Tuesday.Park’s nomination came about a month after former Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon resigned from the post to become the interim leader of the ruling People Power Party ahead of the April general elections.Park had served as the chief of the Daegu High Prosecutors’ Office when President Yoon worked as a prosecutor there in 2013.