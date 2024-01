Photo : KBS News

South Korea and Britain have launched talks to upgrade their bilateral trade agreement(FTA).Seoul’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy announced that the two nations launched the first round of talks in Seoul on Tuesday.Ahn Chang-yong, the ministry’s FTA policy officer, will represent South Korea in the three-day talks, while Adam Fenn, chief negotiator at the Department for Business and Trade, will lead the British negotiation team.The two sides have agreed to discuss ways to not only update the existing trade deal but also introduce the latest global trade norms in various fields such as digital industry, supply chains, clean energy, bioeconomy, services and investment.In addition, the two countries agreed to work to build a comprehensive and future-oriented strategic trade relationship.South Korea and Britain implemented the FTA in January of 2021 following London's withdrawal from the European Union.