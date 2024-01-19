Guardian: UK Sent UN Photos of N. Korean Cargo Shipments to Russia

The British government has reportedly submitted satellite photographs of North Korean cargo shipments to Russia to a panel of UN experts.The British daily The Guardian reported on Monday that the UK provided the photos to trigger an official investigation into arms deals between North Korea and Russia that fall afoul of international sanctions.An unpublished British defense intelligence report seen by the news outlet reportedly shows imagery taken between September and December of three Russian ships – the Maia, Angara and Maria – loading containers at North Korea’s Najin port.The vessels are then suspected to have headed to Russian ports in the Far East, with the content of the containers not identified.The ships were all sanctioned by the U.S. government in 2022 for their links to the Russian defense ministry’s shipping company, Oboronlogistika, which has “been involved in Russia’s occupation of Crimea, as well as private Russian maritime shipping companies that transport weapons and other military equipment” for Moscow.The panel reportedly received such evidence from Britain as well as the United States and other countries, and is expected to publish its final report next month, the first since the suspected ammunition shipments increased sharply this year.