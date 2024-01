Photo : YONHAP News

Nearly 100 flights that were scheduled in and out of Jeju Airport on Tuesday have been canceled due to heavy snow.According to Jeju International Airport, 97 domestic and international flights set to land or take off at the airport were suspended as of 7 a.m., with not a single domestic flight coming or going as of 8:30 a.m. except a Jeju Air flight that managed to land at 8:24 a.m. from Hong Kong.The airport reported the cancellation of 35 flights and delays of 200 flights on Monday as well, with alerts for heavy snow, strong winds and wind shear in place for the airport.An airport official said that snow on the runways has been removed, but flights could be affected by weather conditions, advising passengers to check their flights in advance.