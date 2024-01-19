DP Chief Blasts Yoon’s Intervention in PPP’s Election Preparations

Photo : YONHAP News

​Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) chair Lee Jae-myung has criticized President Yoon Suk Yeol for intervening in the affairs of one party with an eye for the general elections after the top office demanded the leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) step down Sunday.The DP chair issued the criticism on Monday in a meeting with reporters at the National Assembly when asked to comment on the presidential office’s instruction that PPP interim leader Han Dong-hoon resign.Lee said that political party activities and elections should remain distinct from the duties of public officials, but there are, unfortunately, identifiable problems such as intervention in election build-up as well as violations of the obligation to remain politically neutral.In his opening remarks for the party’s Supreme Council meeting earlier on Monday, the DP chair said that the government and the ruling party should prioritize the people's livelihoods first instead of establishing factions supportive of either the president or party chair.Lee then proposed that the ruling and opposition parties swiftly pass legislation closely linked to people’s livelihoods, noting that there are over 120 bills pursued by both of the rival parties.