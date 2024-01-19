Incheon Police Raided over Possible Leaks in Late Actor’s Drug Use Case

Photo : YONHAP News

The Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police raided the Incheon Police over suspicions of leaking information about an investigation into alleged drug use by the late actor Lee Sun-kyun.The raid of Incheon Metropolitan Police's drug crime investigation unit that conducted the probe into the late actor took place between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, with a local media outlet that reported on the case also included in the search warrant.The Gyeonggi Nambu Police have reportedly obtained the mobile phones of the investigators and their case files, which will be subject to an analysis to determine whether information was leaked by the Incheon Police to the media outlet.On January 15, the Incheon division requested the Gyeonggi Nambu department to investigate the alleged leak amid concern over a lack of fairness with an internal inspection.Lee’s alleged drug use first made the news on October 19, five days after he was booked as a suspect in the drug case, and some two months before he was found dead by apparent suicide on December 27 following three police summons for which the media was present outside.