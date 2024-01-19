Report: US B-1 Bombers Drilled with Japan’s Air Defense Force Last Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Two B-1 Lancer strategic bombers of the U.S. Air Force conducted a combined exercise with the Japan Air Self-Defense Force over the East Sea last week amid North Korea’s growing agitations.According to U.S. military monthly journal Air and Space Forces Magazine on Monday, the pair of bombers from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas were deployed to the Pacific Air Forces(PACAF) to engage in joint training with four Japanese F-15 Eagles last Thursday.Along with photos of the drills posted to its social media account, the PACAF’s spokesperson said the purpose of the exercise was to enhance deterrence and response capabilities and tactical skills of the two allies.The two bombers were then deployed to Singapore for aerial refueling exercises with the Republic of Singapore Air Force's A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport.The U.S. Air Force's F-35 fighters also joined multiple Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighters between last Wednesday and Friday for combined training over waters off Japan's Okinawa region.