Photo : YONHAP News

A fire broke out at a large marine products market in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province late Monday, burning down 227 shops without casualties.According to fire authorities, the blaze began at around 11:08 p.m. Monday, prompting the mobilization of 361 firefighters and 45 firefighting apparatuses, with major flames under control two hours later. The fire was completely extinguished by 7:55 a.m. Tuesday.Just before midnight, Seocheon County officials sent out text notifications to county residents, warning them to evacuate the premises due to a poisonous gas leak near the market.With an investigation into the cause of the fire and scope of property damage under way, interior minister Lee Sang-min vowed to consider a special subsidy tax for the region to assist with a swift recovery.The minister asked the central and municipal governments to actively review ways to offer support to affected small business owners.