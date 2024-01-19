Committee Meeting on Opposition Rep.’s Removal Ends with Absence of PPP, Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

A plenary meeting of the National Assembly's steering committee ended after 17 minutes in the absence of most ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers and government officials.Tuesday's session was convened by a bloc of four opposition parties, including the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), to question the government about the forced removal of an opposition lawmaker by the Presidential Security Service from an event attended by President Yoon Suk Yeol.Last Thursday, PSS agents lifted Rep. Kang Sung-hee of the minor progressive Jinbo Party by his arms and legs and carried him out while covering his mouth after he held onto Yoon's hand during a handshake and demanded a change to the principle of state affairs.Committee chair and PPP Rep. Yun Jae-ok said an agreement between rival political parties was not reached about Tuesday's meeting as required under the National Assembly Act.DP Rep. Kang Jun-hyeon said the incident demonstrated disregard for the public and their representatives in parliament, calling for an apology from Yoon and the sacking of the head of presidential security to hold him responsible.PPP Rep. Lee Yang-soo, the party's senior member on the panel, expressed regret over the committee convening without an agreement, adding that Kang's actions were in violation of the presidential security law.After the committee chair adjourned the meeting, opposition parties yelled in protest, demanding the top office explain the incident to the public.