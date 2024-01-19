Yoon Nominates Ex-Chief of Seoul High Prosecutors' Office for Justice Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Seok Yeol on Tuesday nominated former Seoul High Prosecutors' Office chief Park Sung-jae as the new justice minister.According to presidential Chief of Staff Lee Kwan-sup, the nominee completed his military service as a judicial officer and started as a prosecutor at the Seoul District Prosecutors' Office in 1991, demonstrating his capabilities in various fields.Lee added that throughout Park's career, he gained a reputation for handling his work based on principles with a strict character with strong sense of responsibility, adding that he will inherit criminal justice reforms promoted by the Yoon administration.Speaking at the briefing, the nominee said it was an honor to be tapped for the position, and he will do his best to earn the public’s trust through a fair judiciary, ensure the safety of the people and protect human rights.Park’s nomination came about a month after former Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon resigned from the post to become the interim leader of the ruling People Power Party ahead of the April general elections.