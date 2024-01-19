Actor Yoo Ah-in's Lawyers Say Actor Suffered from Depression for Long Time

Photo : KBS News

The lawyers of South Korean actor Yoo Ah-in say the actor became dependent on anesthetics while suffering from depression for a long time and claim that he had the drugs administered while receiving treatments.The lawyers made the claim during the second trial held at the Seoul Central District Court on Tuesday for the actor who is accused of habitually using medical narcotics, including the intravenous anesthetic agent propofol.The lawyers said that as a celebrity who is always in the public eye, Yoo came to suffer depression, panic attacks and sleeping disorders for a long period of time.They added that the actor became dependent on anesthetics while receiving various types of treatments but stressed that he was prescribed with the drugs in the process of receiving treatment and never had gotten prescriptions alone for such drugs.While also admitting that Yoo smoked marijuana with a friend, surnamed Choi, the actor’s legal team denied the allegations that Yoo incited a famous YouTuber to smoke marijuana.The lawyers said Yoo is deeply sorry for disappointing those who support him while adding that many of the details of the charges brought against the actor were exaggerated or false.Yoo, who appeared in court on Tuesday, did not say much other than that he shares the views of his lawyers.