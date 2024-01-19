PPP Interim Chief Says He Deeply Respects and Trusts the President

Photo : YONHAP News

The interim chief of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Han Dong-hoon says he deeply respects and trusts the president.Han made the remark on Tuesday to reporters upon arriving at Seoul Station aboard a train with President Yoon Suk Yeol when asked whether a rumored discord between him and the president had been settled.Han returned to Seoul on the president’s exclusive train after he, together with the president, visited on Monday the site of a large fire that broke out at a fisheries market in Seocheon, South Chungcheong Province.Han said both he and the president have come to where they are with the shared goal of taking care of people’s livelihood and improving the nation.He went on to say that he will further exert efforts for the PPP to get the people’s support on April 10 and to pave the way for the nation and the people to lead better lives.Asked about him rejecting the top office’s request for him to step down, Han said he had talked about the matter to the press already, adding that he and the president shared views on ways to support people’s livelihood on their train ride home.