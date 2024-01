Photo : YONHAP News

More than 130 water meters froze and some 340 flights were canceled since Monday as heavy snow fell amid a cold snap across the nation.According to the Central Safety and Countermeasure Headquarters, as of 6 a.m. Wednesday, a total of 346 flights have been canceled since Monday, including 180 flights to and from Jeju International Airport.Traffic is restricted on 27 local roads including ten on Jeju Island, while passenger ship services on some 50 routes, including one linking Gunsan and Eocheong Island, have been suspended, while access to over 170 trails in nine national parks have also been restricted.A total of 133 frozen water meters were reported nationwide, including 60 cases in Seoul and 33 in Incheon, and all have since been repaired.No casualties have been reported with the latest cold wave and heavy snow.