Photo : YONHAP News

The Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) says North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles toward the West Sea.The JCS told reporters on Wednesday that it detected the weapons launch at around 7 a.m.The South Korean and US intelligence authorities are analyzing the details of the launch and are closely monitoring the situation in the North.Last September, the JCS detected North Korean cruise missile activity. yongyang last month fired what it claimed was a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile.