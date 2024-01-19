PPP Chief Unaware of Plan for Steering Panel Member to Resign

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party(PPP) leader Han Dong-hoon said he has not heard about the possible resignation of an outspoken emergency steering committee member to stabilize relations with the top office.Han made the comment on Wednesday when asked by reporters whether he agrees with such a solution involving Kim Gyeong-ryul, who made comments believed to be at the center of the conflict.Addressing the controversy surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee's alleged acceptance of a luxury bag as a gift in 2022, the panel member called for an apology from the first lady.Asked about the allegations against the first lady, the interim PPP chief said he has sufficiently stated his position, refusing to elaborate further when asked if she should apologize.Last week, he said that while the incident was part of a hidden camera trap engineered by the president's political opponents, it could spark public concern and should therefore be considered from the public's perspective.Han, who met with President Yoon Suk Yeol while inspecting the site of a market fire in Seocheon on Tuesday, said that the core of politics is the livelihoods of the people and he has conducted himself fully toward that end, adding that the president strives for the same goal.