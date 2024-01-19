N. Korea Fires Multiple Cruise Missiles toward Yellow Sea

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea fired multiple cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea on Wednesday.According to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), several cruise missiles fired by Pyongyang toward the Yellow Sea were detected at around 7 a.m.Intelligence authorities in South Korea and the United States are closely analyzing the details of the missiles, and the JCS said the allies are closely coordinating under reinforced surveillance and vigilance while monitoring further developments in the North.This is the first time that the JCS has detected cruise missiles fired by the North since last September, coming ten days after Pyongyang launched what it claimed was a hypersonic intermediate-range ballistic missile.The latest cruise missiles, which followed a circular trajectory, are presumed to be the Hwasal-1 and Hwasal-2 strategic cruise missiles, which the regime claims are capable of loading the Hwasan-31 strategic nuclear warhead.If the latest missiles are either variant, the test is assumed to be an attempt by Pyongyang to flaunt its nuclear attack capability targeting all of the Korean Peninsula as well as U.S. Forces Japan.