Data: No. of Newborns in Nov. Set New Record Low with 18,000 in 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

The number of newborns last November plunged below 18-thousand to set a new record low for the month.According to Statistics Korea on Wednesday, 17-thousand-531 babies were born in November 2023, down seven-point-six percent from a year earlier to log the lowest tally for the calendar month since the state agency began compiling related data in 1981.The cumulative tally for 2023 likewise fell to an all-time low of 213-thousand-572, down eight-point-one percent from the previous year.The crude birth rate, the annual number of live births per one-thousand people, fell zero-point-three on-year to four-point-two.Meanwhile, the number of deaths last November rose zero-point-three percent on-year to an all-time high for the month of 30-thousand-255, with the state agency citing the aging society and the continued effects of COVID-19.With deaths outnumbering births in November, the population naturally declined by 12-thousand-724, continuing a 49-month streak of decline since November 2019.