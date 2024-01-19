Trump Wins NH Primary to Move Closer to Rematch with Biden

Photo : KBS News

The upcoming U.S. presidential election in November will most likely be a rematch between current President Joe Biden and his predecessor, Donald Trump.Trump secured another victory on Tuesday over Nikki Haley, his former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, in the second 2024 Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire to follow up on an overwhelming win in Iowa last week.Earlier, CNN reported that Trump had won 54-point-two percent in Tuesday's primary with 82 percent counted to Haley's 43-point-seven percent, forecasting a victory for the one-term president.Congratulating Trump during ballot counting, Haley said she will not drop out of the race, which has become a two-way match after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis dropped out after Iowa.Trump, who served as president between 2017 and 2021, has been leading the polls with over 50 percent support despite facing four criminal indictments.On the other side of the aisle, Biden won the Democrats' symbolic New Hampshire vote despite abstaining from entering after the state party pushed ahead with the primary in defiance of the national party’s decision to designate the South Carolina contest the first.