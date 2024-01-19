Court Upholds 224.9 Bln Won Unfair Business Practice Fine for Google

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul court has upheld a fine imposed on Google worth 224-point-nine billion won, or over 167-million U.S. dollars, by the Fair Trade Commission(FTC).The Seoul High Court on Wednesday dismissed an appeal by the U.S. tech giant over the fine handed down for prohibiting smartphone manufacturers like Samsung Electronics from developing or installing operating systems(OS) using Google’s Android algorithm.In the ruling, the court acknowledged the fact that the company monopolized the Android OS market, adding that such actions are tantamount to an abuse of market dominance and interferes with business activities through unfair practices.The FTC last September sent Google a correction order, noting that despite Android’s open-source nature, the tech company banned manufacturers from developing “project forks” to create a new code using Android as a source.The state watchdog imposed the order and fined three companies, including Google LLC, Google Asia Pacific and Google Korea.