Nat’l Health Insurance Enrollment for Foreigners To Tighten in April

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreigners are about to face a new hurdle in acquiring national health insurance with a bill going into effect this year that requires six months of residency to qualify.The National Health Insurance Service(NHIS) on Wednesday said that the amendment to the National Health Insurance Act will require extended family members, such as the parents of a primary subscriber’s spouse, to reside in the country for six months to qualify for health insurance.However, the latest measures will allow children under the age of 19 or spouses of foreign workers to be covered by the national health insurance before residing in South Korea for half a year.Criteria to qualify for health care has tightened in recent years as the government has sought to prevent foreigners from abusing the system by entering the country briefly and enrolling for the program, only to pay the standard subscription fee while receiving expensive treatment.Such acts led to growing criticism that non-nationals are abusing the system through loopholes in the system, leading to the revision bills’ passage.