3 Nuclear-powered US Aircraft Carriers Assembled around Korean Peninsula

Photo : YONHAP News

Three nuclear-powered aircraft carriers of the U.S. Navy were found to have assembled near the Korean Peninsula.According to U.S. Naval Institute(USNI) News, the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is now in the operational area of the U.S. 7th Fleet, which includes the Korean Peninsula.USNI News said a Pentagon official confirmed that the nuclear-powered carrier entered the 7th Fleet area of operations last weekend.With the latest entry, a total of three U.S. aircraft carriers are carrying out missions in the operational area of the 7th Fleet, including the USS Ronald Reagan and USS Carl Vinson.Washington had previously deployed three carriers to the Korean Theater of Operations(KTO) in the East Sea in 2017 and carried out combined military exercises with South Korea after North Korea conducted its sixth nuclear test.Though the three vessels have not been deployed to the KTO this time, experts believe Washington added another carrier to the 7th Fleet despite tensions in the Middle East in order to keep both North Korea and China in check.