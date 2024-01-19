Yoon to Possibly Explain First Lady’s Luxury Bag Controversy This Month

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is reportedly considering explaining his stance on the luxury bag controversy surrounding First Lady Kim Keon-hee as early as this month.An official at the top office told Yonhap News on Wednesday that now is the time for the president to give an explanation, adding that the top office has decided an interview is a more appropriate format than the New Year’s press conference to address the issue.The presidential office is reportedly planning to have the president explain the allegations that Kim received a luxury bag as a gift in 2022 while unveiling his state management plans for this year in a New Year's interview with a selected media outlet.Any mention of the controversy will likely include an explanation of the incident as it happened and an appeal for public understanding, as well as an assertion that his wife is the victim of a political scheme and the illegal hidden filming during the interaction.Yoon may also present measures to prevent a recurrence of a similar controversy, such as creation of an office to manage the first lady’s affairs or the appointment of a special inspector.The controversy stems from an allegation that the Kim inappropriately received a luxury bag valued at around three million won, or some 22-hundred U.S. dollars, from a Korean American pastor in 2022.