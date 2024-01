Photo : Getty Images Bank

The United States has reiterated its security commitment to South Korea after North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the Yellow Sea on Wednesday.A Pentagon spokesperson said on Wednesday that the U.S. has been very clear on the threat posed by North Korea’s military programs, reaffirming Washington’s commitment to the defense of South Korea and Japan as well as the maintenance of regional peace and stability.The spokesperson added that Washington will continue to work with both Seoul and Tokyo to address the threats from Pyongyang.State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel urged the North to refrain from further threatening activity and engage in serious and sustained diplomacy, saying that the U.S. is ready to engage in substantive discussions.The spokesperson underscored that the U.S. harbors no hostile intent toward the North and continues to be open to diplomacy without preconditions.