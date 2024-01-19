DP Unilaterally Opens Committee over Stabbing Attack on DP Leader

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) unilaterally convened the parliamentary public administration and security committee to grill the police chief and head of Busan Police over the stabbing of party leader Lee Jae-myung earlier this month.Ruling People Power Party(PPP) Rep. Kim Yong-pan, the party's senior member on the panel, slammed the DP for questioning the police chiefs about conspiracy theories pushed by radical leftist YouTubers before walking out to join fellow PPP members boycotting the session.Claiming that the police conducted an insufficient and distorted investigation in a bid to avoid political repercussions, DP Rep. Lim Ho-seon accused the police of deliberately cleaning up the site of the attack while Lee was being airlifted to the hospital to destroy evidence.Rep. Kwon In-sook accused the police of intentionally minimizing the severity of the attack and Lee's injuries in reports, claiming the "misreporting" led to public confusion.Rep. Lee Hae-sik claimed that the police's decision not to identify the suspect was concealment.While DP-turned-independent Rep. Lee Sung-man noted a disparity in suspect identification compared to the attack on former conservative President Park Geun-hye in 2006, Busan Police chief Woo Chul-moon said the attack on Park transpired before the identification law’s enforcement.