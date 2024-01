Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's gross national income(GNI) per capita rebounded last year after falling seven percent in 2022 on the back of depreciating Korean won.According to the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Thursday, GNI per capita is estimated to have risen to the mid-range of 33-thousand U.S. dollars, up several hundred dollars from 32-thousand-886 dollars in 2022.A rise in GNI per capita depends on gross domestic product(GDP) growth, the GDP deflator, the exchange rate and the population.The country's GNI per capita, which entered the 30-thousand-dollar range in 2017, reached 33-thousand-564 dollars in 2018 before dropping the next two consecutive years.After making a rebound to 35-thousand-373 dollars in 2021, it dropped again in 2022 reflecting the drastic depreciation of the local currency.