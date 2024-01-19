Yoon's Approval Rating Continues to Slide with 31% Favorability

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol’s approval ratings continued to slide this week.According to the National Barometer Survey conducted by Embrain Public, K-State Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research on one-thousand-one people nationwide over the age of 18 from Monday to Wednesday found that 31 percent approved of his performance.Those in favor fell one percentage point from the survey two weeks ago, while his disapproval rating stood still at 61 percent.With the general elections in April, 42 percent of respondents said the ruling People Power Party should gain seats to better manage state affairs, a three-percentage-point increase from the previous survey, while 48 percent backed the opposition party to keep the government and the ruling party in check, two percentage points more than the previous survey.The survey had a response rate of 17-point-seven percent with a sampling error of plus-or-minus three-point-one percentage points at a 95-percent confidence level.