Photo : YONHAP News

In the midst of a cold wave that began on Monday, a surge in electricity demand this week prompted the government to check supply and demand.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy held a meeting to inspect the winter power situation on Thursday with second vice minister Choi Nam-ho and officials from the Korea Power Exchange and Korea Electric Power Corporation(KEPCO) in attendance.The maximum daily power demand jumped from 81 to 86 gigawatts(GW) last week to 89-point-two GW on Tuesday.The ministry said that it is managing supply and demand in a stable manner while maintaining a reserve capacity of over 15 GW.The second vice minister said the country has sufficient reserves, adding that it will ensure that there are no disruptions in supply during the remaining winter season.