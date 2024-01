Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling People Power Party lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin is being treated in the hospital after she was attacked by an unidentified man on the street on Thursday.The former network news anchor-turned-lawmaker was struck in the head by what is presumed to be a stone or a blunt instrument while walking down a street in Seoul’s Gangnam District at around 5:20 p.m.She was transported to Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital after suffering bleeding wounds. Her injuries are said to be non-life threatening.Bae’s aides told Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency that the lawmaker’s attacker had asked other people on the street which person was Bae before he carried out the assault.The attacker was arrested on site by police and was taken to the Seoul Gangnam Police Station.