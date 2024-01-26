Menu Content

Police Put Teenage Attacker of PPP Lawmaker in Psych Ward

Written: 2024-01-26 08:20:09Updated: 2024-01-26 09:35:19

Police Put Teenage Attacker of PPP Lawmaker in Psych Ward

Photo : YONHAP News

A teenager who attacked Ruling People Power Party lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin on Thursday was forcibly admitted to a psychiatric ward by the police early Friday.

The Gangnam Police Station investigating the case announced that they interrogated the 15-year-old with a guardian present and opted to pursue emergency hospitalization, which forcibly admits a person presumed to be mentally ill for psychiatric monitoring for up to 3 days if they pose a risk to themselves or others.

A police official said that the step was taken in consideration for the suspect’s age and current health condition, adding that the police plan to conduct a thorough investigation.

Bae was struck in the head by what is presumed to be a stone or a blunt instrument at an entrance of a building in Seoul’s Gangnam District at around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.

The TV broadcaster-turned-lawmaker was transported to Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital with bleeding wounds, and is now recovering at the hospital after treatment.
