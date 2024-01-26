Pentagon: US Concerned N. Korea's Support for Russia Will Prolong War in Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

A Pentagon spokesperson has expressed concerns that North Korea's arms support to Russia will prolong the war in Ukraine.U.S. Defense Department deputy spokesperson Sabrina Singh made the remarks during a press briefing on Thursday when asked if there were concerns that Pyongyang’s support for Moscow would prolong the war when financial support for Ukraine from Washington is cut.The spokesperson said that the U.S. is very concerned about the relationship between Russia and North Korea, adding that the continued support as well as assistance from countries like Iran does extend the war.Singh also said that the U.S. wants to further support Ukraine but requires Congressional approval to provide more funds, which has been stymied in the legislature since late last year amid a partisan standoff.She also denied that the Pentagon initially downplayed the impact of the North’s support for Russia as she could not recall the department ever suggesting such a premise.