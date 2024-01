Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea’s state media said that Chinese vice foreign minister Sun Weidong is visiting Pyongyang.The Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) reported on Friday that a delegation of Chinese diplomats led by Sun arrived in the capital on Thursday via the border city of Sinuiju.Sun had talks with his North Korean counterpart, Pak Myong-ho, in China last December, during which the two exchanged opinions on ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the diplomatic ties in 2024, according to the KCNA.Sun is expected to hold another round of talks during the latest trip to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation and develop bilateral ties.The Chinese diplomat may also meet with top North Korean officials including leader Kim Jong-un. Pak had met with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi during his trip to Beijing last month.