Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has called for a thorough investigation into the attack on ruling People Power Party(PPP) lawmaker Bae Hyun-jin, saying that the incident should not have happened.The top office issued the position in a statement on Thursday after a teenager attacked the lawmaker in southern Seoul, expressing hope that Bae will recover soon.The PPP lawmaker was struck in the head by what is presumed to be a stone or a blunt instrument at an entrance of a building in Seoul’s Gangnam District at around 5:10 p.m. Thursday.The TV broadcaster-turned-lawmaker was transported to Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital with bleeding wounds, and is now recovering at the hospital after treatment.