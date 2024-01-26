Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Economy

Construction of New Apartment Buildings Fall to Record Low in 2023

Written: 2024-01-26 10:19:36Updated: 2024-01-26 10:31:19

Construction of New Apartment Buildings Fall to Record Low in 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

Construction of new apartment buildings hit an all-time low last year.

According to an analysis of the land ministry’s housing construction data by the real estate research firm Real Today on Friday, apartment buildings with 133-thousand-585 households were built in the first eleven months of last year.

The figure represents a 52-percent drop from a year earlier and is the lowest amount since 2011 when the nation started compiling related data.

The drop was steeper in the provinces than in the capital region.

Apartment building construction commenced for around 66-thousand households in the capital area, down 48 percent on-year during the period, while the comparable figure for provincial areas plunged 54 percent to just over 67-thousand households.

It marks the first time since 2011 that the figures for both the capital area and other regions fell below 70-thousand.

The drop is attributed to a soaring increase in construction costs amid rising prices of construction materials and labor rates.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >