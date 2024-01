Photo : YONHAP News

Main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung is set to hold a New Year’s press conference at the National Assembly next week.According to DP spokesperson Kang Sun-woo on Friday, the press conference is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday.The spokesperson said the opposition chief is expected to put forth ways to resolve issues concerning the nation's economy, diplomacy, and security.He also plans to announce a policy vision for the party ahead of the general elections in April.