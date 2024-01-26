Police to Brief PPP on Attacks on Politicians, Party to Seek Responses

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) plans to receive a briefing from the national police chief on recent attacks against politicians ahead of April's general elections next week and discuss response measures.The meeting on Monday will be attended by PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok, policy chief Yu Eui-dong and party lawmakers sitting on the parliamentary public administration and security committee with National Police Agency Commissioner General Yoon Hee-keun presenting.Speaking to reporters on Friday, the floor leader, a former police officer, cast concerns over copycat crimes following the stabbing of main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung earlier this month and a blunt object attack on PPP Rep. Bae Hyun-jin on Thursday.The floor leader said there is a need for the police to draw up security measures earlier than in the past for campaign season.Asked about the establishment of a special body for related discussions, the PPP floor leader said a decision will be made following the briefing by the police chief.