Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol said acts of terrorism against politicians who represent the public is the same as terrorism against the people.Yoon delivered the message through senior presidential secretary for political affairs Han O-sub on Friday while visiting ruling People Power Party Rep. Bae Hyun-jin, who has been hospitalized after being struck in the head with a blunt object by a teenager on Thursday.The president, who initially sent a message of consolation to Bae over the phone the previous day, also expressed hope for her swift recovery.As for response measures to recent attacks on lawmakers, including the stabbing of main opposition Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung earlier this month, Han said he would look into further measures after security is bolstered.